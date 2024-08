‘I’d be better off if I hadn’t been to uni’: UK graduates tell of lives burdened by student loans

Tactics for dealing with unaffordable repayments range from taking low-paid work to working a second job, and even to remortgaging a homeFaced with unaffordable student loan repayments, many UK graduates on moderate salaries are leaving their jobs, or turning down promotions in sectors plagued by staff shortages, such as teaching and healthcare. Loans totalling as much as £120,000 – many swollen by surging interest rates – are putting them off trying to progress in their careers, according to an online survey for the Observer.The repayments also made buying a home much harder or impossible, they said, and were affecting their mental health and plans to start a family. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian