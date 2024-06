‘It’s causing lost sleep’: British Gas sends out bills showing 1,000% price rise

Some households received demands for nearly £2,000 for a month after problems with supplier’s IT upgradeAlison Woods lives frugally by herself in a two-bedroom flat, but as far as British Gas is concerned she is burning through enough energy to fuel a cannabis farm. The estimated readings on the quarterly bill that arrived in March were up by 1,000% on the same period last year. At nearly £2,000, the cost was more than the average household pays in a year, according to Ofgem estimates. Woods has a smart meter and usually pays between £70 and £110 a month.“I have not changed my habits in any way,” she said. She has tried several times to complain to the company. “Every time I open a complaint, I receive a response that firstly ignores any of my questions about how my bill could be so high, secondly uses the same stock phrases and makes me think it is written by a bot, and thirdly tells me the complaint has now been resolved as everything is in order,” she said. “It is causing me so much stress and lost sleep.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel