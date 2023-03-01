Company announcement 05/2023

Green Hydrogen Systems announces changes to its Board of Directors

Kolding, Denmark, 1 March 2023 – In connection with today’s Board of Directors meeting in Green Hydrogen Systems, the Company announces future changes to its Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023.

Thomas Thune Andersen

Following past years efforts towards growth and commercialisation of the Company, Thomas Thune Andersen has decided that the timing of the Annual General Meeting this year is right to step down from the Board of Directors. Consequently, Thomas Thune Andersen will not seek re-election to Green Hydrogen Systems’ Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Jakob Fuhr Hansen

Since Jakob Fuhr Hansen co-led the Nordic Alpha Partner investment in Green Hydrogen Systems in 2019, the Company has developed to an established manufacturer of electrolysis equipment. Jakob Fuhr Hansen has decided that the timing of the Annual General Meeting this year is right to step down from the Board of Directors and consequently, he will not seek re-election to Green Hydrogen Systems’ Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Poul Due Jensen

To strengthen the Board of Directors’ competencies within industrialisation, manufacturing, sales and partnerships internationally, the Board will nominate Poul Due Jensen, Group President & CEO of Grundfos Holding A/S, as candidate for the Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems for election at the Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Poul Due Jensen is a Danish citizen and holds a Diploma in Business Administration & Marketing as well as executive educations from IMD Business School, Stanford University and Insead.

If elected at the Annual General Meeting, Poul Due Jensen will be regarded as an independent board member.

Christian Clausen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, says:

"Following the past years’ comprehensive work bringing the company from a research and development phase through a public listing and now well into commercialisation and industrialisation, I would like to thank Thomas and Jakob for their contribution to the Board of Directors and the development of Green Hydrogen Systems.

Likewise, I’m pleased that Poul Due Jensen will be nominated to the Board of Directors of Green Hydrogen Systems. Poul will bring vast executive experience from building and managing international organisations among others within manufacturing and sales – competencies that are valued to the Board of Directors as Green Hydrogen Systems continues the industrialisation and scaling of production.”

Green Hydrogen Systems will hold its Annual General Meeting on 18 April 2023.

