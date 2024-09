1 Biotech Stock Down 62% to Buy and Hold

In the past three years, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) has made tremendous progress. It was still a clinical-stage biotech in 2021, but it now has a gene-editing therapy that is approved in multiple countries. However, this regulatory milestone hasn't been accompanied by a strong stock market performance. CRISPR Therapeutics has significantly lagged the market since 2021.What is going on with this gene-editing specialist? Let's find out why it's still worth buying the company's shares, especially at current levels.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool