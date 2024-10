1 Growth Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

Chipotle Mexican Grill's (NYSE: CMG) stock closed at a record high of $68.55 on June 18. That whopping 15,480% gain from its split-adjusted IPO price of $0.44 back in 2006 would have turned a $1,000 investment into $155,800.But over the past three and a half months, Chipotle's stock price retreated 15% from its all-time high. That might seem like a shallow pullback compared to its previous gains, but it could be a great buying opportunity for three simple reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool