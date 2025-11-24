NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.11.2025 15:50:00
1 Growth Stock Down 25% to Buy Right Now
The market has been quite volatile this past week, and some stocks have been hit harder than others. One growth stock that has been slammed is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which is down more than 25% from its recent highs, as of this writing. The drop also wiped away most of the stock's gains over the past year.The biggest reason for Meta's fall from grace is that investors think the company has a spending problem. And that is actually difficult to argue against. Meta has spent a boatload of money and piled up losses chasing founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's dream of the metaverse. The idea that people would spend time in a virtual world hanging out with friends or collaborating on work projects just has not taken hold, and there are really no signs that it will anytime soon.The company's Reality Labs segment, which is also responsible for virtual reality headsets and smart glasses, has been losing billions of dollars every quarter. Over the past 12 months, the segment has had operating income losses of more than $18 billion. While the company's new Ray-Ban smart glasses have sold reasonably well, overall hardware prices are too high, and the technology is still not good enough.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!