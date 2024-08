1 Innovation That Could Drive This Growth Stock Higher

On Holding (NYSE: ONON) is one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in the world, and now it's bringing a new innovation to the market. A custom-made upper part of the shoe sprayed onto a molded lower section is being used in high-end racing and could make its way to a retailer near you. In this video, Travis Hoium shows why this is such a transformation of the company's products and business model.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 22, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 26, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool