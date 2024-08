1 Key Reason to Buy This Growth Stock During the Russell 2000 Sell-Off

In 2021, Apple changed its privacy rules, which made it harder for application developers to track their users across the internet. That meant social media companies like Snap (NYSE: SNAP) couldn't target users as effectively to sell advertising slots to businesses.Snap has grappled with that challenge ever since, but it's helping advertisers achieve their goals in other ways. The company created an algorithm called 7/0 Optimization that features a seven-day learning period at a flat rate, with no extra charges if an ad outperforms expectations during that period. Plus, Snap is a leader in augmented reality, which is a unique and engaging way to showcase products to potential customers.But here's Snap's biggest advantage: SnapChat continues to attract new users, which means it will remain a desirable destination for advertisers. The platform had a record 432 million daily active users during the second quarter of 2024 (ended June 30), and that number has climbed consistently:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool