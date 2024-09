1 No-Brainer Energy Stock to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

Looking for profitable energy stocks? Check out what Warren Buffett owns. He's been a major energy investor for decades, investing in a wide range of verticals, everything from upstream and refining to large scale renewable projects. Currently, the fifth-largest position in his publicly traded portfolio is an energy company everyone has heard of -- and there's a great investment case to be made for it right now . After a brief correction, now looks like a great time to buy Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock. The dividend yield is currently around 4.4%. But when you add in the company's massive share repurchases -- the company is authorized to buy back up to $75 billion in stock -- the total shareholder yield surpasses 5%. Warren Buffett is clearly a big fan of Chevron's capital allocation strategy. His holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns 118 million shares worth a hefty $18.5 billion -- roughly 6.4% of Chevron's total value. Berkshire has been a net seller of late, but that's likely due to a massive investment in another oil and gas company: Occidental Petroleum. It's likely Buffett simply doesn't want to overexpose his portfolio to a single sector. But he's clearly still an oil bull -- two of his top six positions are now oil and gas companies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool