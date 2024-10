1 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

Through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett holds investments in dozens of iconic businesses that most investors are already aware of. But some of his investments lack name recognition, causing most investors to ignore the stocks in question. That's the case with one of Berkshire's recent purchases, a stock that Buffett has plowed billions of dollars into. If you want to buy into one of Buffett's best ideas while the market remains oblivious, this looks like your chance.Many investors have never heard of Chubb (NYSE: CB). And when they learn what business Chubb is involved in, most tune out. That's because Chubb's principal line of business -- property and casualty insurance -- simply doesn't sound very exciting. Why research an insurance company when you can try to invest in the next big electric vehicle or AI stock?In many ways, Chubb's business model is similar to Berkshire Hathaway -- Buffett's holding company. At its core, the conglomerate is essentially an insurance company. It has partial or complete ownership in more than a dozen insurance entities, operating in everything from life insurance to reinsurance. Insurance businesses collect premium payments when they underwrite a policy, but only need to pay out that cash at a later date when a claim is filed. They usually hold a ton of investable cash, which the industry terms "float." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool