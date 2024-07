1 Phenomenal Stock That Could Join Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta in the $1 Trillion Club

The pace of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption has only accelerated over the past year and has shuffled the ranks of some of the world's largest companies, with several household names vying for bragging rights. Microsoft currently leads the pack, having unseated Apple , each with a market cap of roughly $3.4 trillion. Nvidia 's rise through the ranks has been breathtaking to behold, having nearly tripled over the past year to take the third spot at $3 trillion. Several other major purveyors of AI, namely Alphabet Amazon , and Meta Platforms , boast valuations of between $1.3 trillion and $2.3 trillion.With a market cap of just $49 billion (as of this writing), it might seem like sacrilege to propose that Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also called Supermicro, might be headed for the $1 trillion club. However, the accelerating adoption of AI has increased the need for servers capable of running and training AI systems, and the company's long track record of success makes Supermicro a clear candidate for inclusion in this elite fraternity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool