Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
|
14.12.2025 11:00:00
1 Quantum Computing Stock That Could Make a Monstrous Comeback in 2026
Quantum computing investing was all the rage throughout the end of 2024. Momentum and excitement slowly built throughout the middle of 2025 before peaking in October. Then quantum computing stocks came crashing down at the start of 2025. The volatility of this investment sector shouldn't surprise anyone, as quantum computing is an emerging technology that's still working toward becoming commercially viable. Right now, it's no different than biotech start-ups, as they are companies looking to hit a home run or strike out trying.IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is one of the more popular options in this space, and its stock hasn't been exempt from the volatility. Although its stock is up around 30% so far this year, that figure was as high as 96% just a few weeks ago. The question is, could IonQ stage a monstrous comeback in 2026? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Quantum Computing Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.11.25
|Quantum computing needs its own industrial revolution (Financial Times)
|
13.11.25
|Ausblick: Quantum Computing gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
14.09.25
|Australia emerges as quantum computing player with role in Microsoft chip (Financial Times)
|
10.09.25