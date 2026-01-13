Quantum Aktie

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

1 Quantum Computing Stock to Buy that Could Soar in 2026

Quantum computing is moving from the theoretical to the commercially applicable, but only one company has achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (a measure of results accuracy). That company is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and it is ready to soar in 2026.IonQ has considerable momentum on its side. After achieving the momentous "four-nines" level of accuracy, IonQ demonstrated to the world that it has a competitive edge.The company also has an impressive list of customers and partners. From Hyundai to AstraZeneca, IonQ's use cases span multiple industries, including automotive battery technology, autonomous driving, and new drug development. These partnerships with large companies are crucial in advancing the technology, demonstrating use cases in real-world settings, and ultimately, generating sustainable revenue.
