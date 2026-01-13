Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
13.01.2026 20:16:00
1 Quantum Computing Stock to Buy that Could Soar in 2026
Quantum computing is moving from the theoretical to the commercially applicable, but only one company has achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity (a measure of results accuracy). That company is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), and it is ready to soar in 2026.IonQ has considerable momentum on its side. After achieving the momentous "four-nines" level of accuracy, IonQ demonstrated to the world that it has a competitive edge.The company also has an impressive list of customers and partners. From Hyundai to AstraZeneca, IonQ's use cases span multiple industries, including automotive battery technology, autonomous driving, and new drug development. These partnerships with large companies are crucial in advancing the technology, demonstrating use cases in real-world settings, and ultimately, generating sustainable revenue.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!