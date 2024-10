1 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Up 2,890% in 5 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the last five years, with shares soaring 2,890%. The company completed two stock splits during that period. The first was the 4-for-1 stock split in July 2021, and the second was the 10-for-1 stock split in June 2024.Monster gains notwithstanding, Wall Street is still bullish on the semiconductor company. Of the 65 analysts who follow Nvidia, 92% give the stock a buy rating and the remaining 8% give the stock a hold rating. Moreover, Nvidia's median price target of $150 per share implies 14% upside from its current share price of $132.Here's what investors should know about this artificial intelligence stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool