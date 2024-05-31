|
31.05.2024 11:12:00
1 Supercharged Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Up 500% in 5 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street (Hint: Not Nvidia)
Artificial intelligence (AI) sales across hardware, software, and services are forecast to reach $1.8 trillion by 2030, up from $279 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research. That translates into annual growth of 37% over the next six years. Opportunities of that magnitude come along about once in a decade.The last comparable technological transformation was probably the advent of cloud computing. That market is now approaching $1 trillion, and patient investors who bought shares of Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft a decade back have beaten the S&P 500 several times over. AI could be just as lucrative, if not more so.CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) lacks the hype surrounding Nvidia, but the company is set to benefit from AI and has already demonstrated its ability to create value for investors. The stock has surged 503% since its public debut in June 2019, and shares more than doubled in the past year alone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
