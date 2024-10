1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now (Hint: It's Not Nvidia)

When it comes to finding a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock to buy, investors may feel little motivation to look beyond Nvidia. Indeed, CEO Jensen Huang's decision to develop AI chips before Nvidia's competitors made it the dominant chip company in a lucrative and fast-growing niche. Naturally, investors want to own such a stock.However, despite Nvidia's market lead, many investors will balk at the stock's valuation. Indeed, given its stock price, Nvidia looks to have little room to exceed the market's high expectations. This situation may prompt investors to look for opportunities in other AI stocks, and one Nvidia competitor could become an excellent alternative.Investors looking for AI opportunities outside of Nvidia may want to consider one of its leading competitors, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool