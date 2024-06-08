|
08.06.2024 10:48:00
1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in June Before It Potentially Skyrockets in Value
Through the first five months of 2024, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has more than kept pace with both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It is up 66%, compared to 65% for Ethereum and 62% for Bitcoin.That's impressive, but the best might be yet to come. There are three key catalysts that could send Solana soaring this summer.The biggest reason that Solana might skyrocket in value involves spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We've already seen Bitcoin get a tremendous boost from the launch of new spot ETFs in January. And we're now seeing Ethereum get a huge boost from enthusiasm about the pending launch of new spot Ethereum ETFs. So any guesses as to which crypto could be next to get a spot ETF?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
