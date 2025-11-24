NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.11.2025 17:17:00
1 Vanguard ETF to Buy Now, 1 to Avoid
Vanguard runs more than 100 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), covering everything from broad market indexes to razor-focused sector plays. With markets hitting record highs and uncertainty lurking around every corner, picking the right Vanguard fund matters more than ever.Right now, I'm drawn to funds that balance risk with reliable returns -- not the high-flyers that dominated recent years. Give me steady income from emerging market bonds over tech stocks trading at nosebleed valuations. In this market, boring might just be beautiful.Here's one Vanguard ETF I'd buy today for its surprising resilience and income potential, and one popular tech fund I'm avoiding despite its stellar track record.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
