1 Vanguard Index Fund to Buy That Soared 1,500% in 15 Years, With Help From Stock-Split AI Stocks Nvidia and Broadcom

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) returned 1,500% during the last decade and a half, growing by 20.3% annually. At that pace, $400 invested monthly in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) would now be worth more than $350,000.Those monster gains were due in part to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which soared 50,130% and 14,510%, respectively, during that 15-year period. Nvidia and Broadcom recently reset their share prices with stock splits. But the chipmakers retain compelling growth prospects, as do many other AI stocks.Indeed, analysts at Swiss investment bank UBS believe "AI will be the most profound innovation and one of the largest investment opportunities in human history." That makes the Vanguard Information Technology ETF a compelling buy for growth-focused investors.