Inspired Aktie
ISIN: GB00BT9PTQ73
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25.07.2026 03:02:19
10 Years Later: 5 Brexit-Inspired Stocks
In this episode of Motley Fool Rule Breaker Investing, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner and Motley Fool analyst Karl Thiel revisit the original investment theses for five stocks selected in the anxious days following Brexit, scoring all five stocks against the market, and ask what a 10-year scorecard can teach that three years never could.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.A full transcript is below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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