2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 164% and 366%, According to Select Wall Street Analysts

In the past couple of years, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as one of the most important themes in the investment world. While the initial frenzy about AI stocks seems to have somewhat abated, investing in fundamentally strong stocks with well-proven AI technologies can still prove to be a smart move -- considering that many of these technologies are now at the forefront of driving efficiency and productivity.Two AI stocks, which certain analysts believe to be upcoming blockbusters, are AI server maker Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and electric vehicle (EV) player Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Super Micro Computer has been on a roller-coaster ride in 2024, soaring from $280 at the start of the year to a high of $1,229 in March before crashing to $569.49 as of Aug. 13 on a weak quarterly earnings report. While the company badly missed the bottom-line estimate, this is most likely a temporary glitch in its long-term growth story.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool