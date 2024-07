2 AI Stocks to Buy Before They Soar 180% and 930%, According to Certain Wall Street Analysts (Hint: Not Nvidia)

Nvidia has benefited so profoundly from artificial intelligence (AI), both in terms of its share price appreciation and financial performance, that Goldman Sachs says the chipmaker alone has defined the first phase of the nascent AI boom.However, AI tailwinds will eventually penetrate every sector and industry, and Goldman believes software and IT services companies may be best positioned to benefit in the long run. In line with that thinking, certain analysts see significant upside in UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Investors should never put too much confidence in price targets, especially when those price targets seem too good to be true. But UiPath and Tesla still warrant further consideration.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool