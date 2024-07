2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

The artificial intelligence tidal wave continues to reshape the technology sector, with ripple effects felt across global markets. As AI's transformative power becomes increasingly apparent to society at large, savvy investors are scrambling to identify the companies best positioned to ride this technological tsunami to stratospheric heights.Two names stand out as particularly strong buys for long-term investors: Semiconductor juggernaut Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the upstart delivery technology firm Serve Robotics (NASDAQ: SERV). These companies, now intertwined through Nvidia's recent strategic investment, stand at the epicenter of the AI revolution, and their stocks could be primed for even more explosive growth in the coming years. Read on to find out more.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool