2 Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now: AI Chip Edition

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to be one of the biggest disruptive secular growth trends of all time. Most sources project the global AI market to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the 30% to 40% range through 2030, with 2030 market sizes ranging from over $800 billion to more than $1 trillion.The AI revolution had been underway in recent years but just kicked into high gear in early 2023. This occurred following the advent of generative AI , which greatly expanded the potential use cases for AI . Generative AI wowed the tech world when OpenAI released its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022.There are several main ways to invest in AI . This article focuses on companies that are largely developing and supplying semiconductors, or "chips," and other technology to enable AI capabilities.