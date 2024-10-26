|
26.10.2024 10:40:00
2 Breakout Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs to Buy Now
Some investors may feel hesitant to buy stocks hitting new highs. Doing so runs against the conventional stock-buying wisdom that one should buy low and sell high. And yet there are stocks out there that are breaking out of recent trading ranges, suggesting reason for bullishness. This is even more true for companies that also enjoy strong demand and have catalysts for more growth.Here are two stocks that recently hit 52-week highs but still have room to run that you might want to consider buying now.Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) shares recently surged to a new 52-week high after reporting better-than-expected earnings results. It's been a great few years for the travel industry, but the leading cruise operator is pacing for another strong year in 2025.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
