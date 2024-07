2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in July

It's a new month and another great opportunity to add dividend income to your portfolio. Even as the S&P 500 sits near all-time highs, there are always deals in the market. This month, the energy sector strikes me as particularly appealing.Let's face it: High-yield dividend stocks are often red flags. Trustworthy stocks that yield 6%, 7%, and 8% are difficult to come by. High yields frequently mean the market has sniffed out trouble and is demanding more income to compensate for those risks.But there are exceptions. Two high-yield pipeline stocks jumped out as table-pounding buys for July. Here is why you can trust them to deliver the goods.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool