NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.12.2025 20:47:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
A volatile trading environment and high inflation should not deter investors from the stock market. These challenges will eventually subside, and equities have performed well over the long term despite similar headwinds. The secret to earning strong returns is still the same: Invest in companies with robust underlying operations that can perform well over long periods.Looking toward dividend payers is a particularly good idea, because companies that consistently increase their payouts tend to have resilient businesses. With that as a backdrop, let's consider two solid dividend stocks to invest in right now: Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
13.12.25
|Is now really a good time to start investing? (Financial Times)
|
01.12.25
|The best time to buy quality stocks is now (Financial Times)
|
27.11.25