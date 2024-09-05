|
05.09.2024 14:30:00
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond
There's no question that tech shares have been among the hottest investments of the past couple of decades. Innovations and rapid advancements have made them some of the most sought-after stocks, and the explosions in their valuations reflect this phenomenon. As of the end of August, seven of the world's 10 most valuable companies are tech companies.Regardless of how popular tech stocks are across the board, they're not all created equal. Some companies' long-term successes will rely heavily on a particular industry, while others are built for sustained success. The two companies below are great options for investors interested in companies that fall into the latter category. They shouldn't come as a surprise, either.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been on a roll in the past five years. The stock was up over 200% during that time. That growth is no small feat, considering the company's market cap was around $1 trillion five years ago and now sits at over $3 trillion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Blick: Dow Jones geht auf rotem Terrain in den Feierabend -- ATX schließt höher -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei hat Abwärtstrend weiter fortgesetzt
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. In Deutschland schloss der DAX unterdessen wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen notierten im Donnerstagshandel mit uneinheitlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten erneut die Bären.