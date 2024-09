2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Beyond

There's no question that tech shares have been among the hottest investments of the past couple of decades. Innovations and rapid advancements have made them some of the most sought-after stocks, and the explosions in their valuations reflect this phenomenon. As of the end of August, seven of the world's 10 most valuable companies are tech companies.Regardless of how popular tech stocks are across the board, they're not all created equal. Some companies' long-term successes will rely heavily on a particular industry, while others are built for sustained success. The two companies below are great options for investors interested in companies that fall into the latter category. They shouldn't come as a surprise, either.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been on a roll in the past five years. The stock was up over 200% during that time. That growth is no small feat, considering the company's market cap was around $1 trillion five years ago and now sits at over $3 trillion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool