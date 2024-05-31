|
31.05.2024 11:03:00
2 Millionaire-Maker Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Now
When investors think of millionaire-makers in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, they often look to Nvidia. Indeed, it has logged massive gains from the technology, and with a market cap approaching $2.6 trillion, it has turned small investors into millionaires.Fortunately, Nvidia is not the only AI success story. Many are smaller stocks with the potential to still see much larger growth. While nobody can promise a small investment will turn one into a millionaire, these two stocks should at least bring them much closer to that goal in the coming years.Cybersecurity firm Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) is a stock positioned for massive growth. It has become a leading cybersecurity stock by pioneering one niche in this field: zero trust.
