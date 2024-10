2 No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Natural gas demand is on track to grow sharply by 2030. The lower-carbon fuel is helping meet the accelerating demand for power in the U.S. and abroad, which is fueling robust and rising cash flows for natural gas-infrastructure operators, enabling them to pay attractive dividends and invest in expanding their operations. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Williams (NYSE: WMB) are two of the country's natural gas-infrastructure leaders. That makes these pipeline stocks look like no-brainer investments for those with less than $1,000 to invest right now . Kinder Morgan operates the largest natural gas-transmission network in the country. It has 66,000 miles of pipelines that move 40% of the country's gas production. It also owns 15% of the country's storage capacity and other related infrastructure, like gas-processing plants and export terminals. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool