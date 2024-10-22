|
22.10.2024 16:07:00
2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now
When OpenAI's ChatGPT-3 was released to the public in late 2022, it started a firestorm of interest in all things artificial intelligence (AI). Although companies had been developing the technology for years -- Alphabet acquired the pioneering AI start-up DeepMind in 2014 -- ChatGPT and modern generative AI felt like a quantum leap forward.Since that time, markets have exploded, rewarding companies that bring the technology to market or that supply those who do with critical hardware. While there is plenty of hype, it's more than possible that the technology lives up to it. This could be truly revolutionary stuff, and it's not just the companies who sell AI products that are saying so. PwC -- one of the "big four" accountants -- estimates the technology could add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.With all that's happened since late 2022, here are two AI stocks that can deliver.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!