|
16.10.2024 11:41:00
2 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $600 Right Now
According to McKinsey & Company, 72% of organizations worldwide have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) in at least one business function. That's up from 50% just two years ago, which highlights how quickly this technology is spreading throughout the corporate sector. Many key service providers, like cybersecurity vendors and cloud computing platforms, have also integrated AI extensively to help them serve their business customers more effectively. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) are two great examples.Both companies are leaning heavily on AI to reduce costs, deliver better products, and create new opportunities to generate revenue. Here's why investors with a spare $600 might want to use it to buy one share in Palo Alto Networks and one share in Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!