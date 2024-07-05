|
05.07.2024 12:15:00
2 No-Brainer Billionaire-Owned Stocks to Buy Right Now
Following the stock selections of billionaire investors can help you find rewarding investments for the long haul. These investors typically conduct in-depth research on the companies not available to a small investor.Chase Coleman of Tiger Global Management and Daniel Loeb of Third Point are two billionaire fund managers who have a long record of safely growing their assets. Here are two of their top stock holdings to buy right now.Chase Coleman founded Tiger Global Management in 2001 and today has an estimated net worth of over $5 billion, according to Forbes. Tiger Global has an impressive record of earning market-beating returns for clients over the last two decades, and one of its largest positions in the first quarter was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- one of the best-performing S&P 500 stocks in recent months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|12,40
|-0,80%