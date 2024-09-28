|
28.09.2024 10:00:00
2 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
The world is entering an unprecedented period. It's estimated that the economy will need to more than double its electricity-generating capacity over the next 20 years to meet the surging demand for power from things like electric vehicles and data centers. At the same time, it will need to replace about half of its current capacity due to age and higher carbon emission profiles. That outlook suggests that the world will build a massive amount of power generation capacity in the future, with renewables likely to lead the way.Because of that, renewable energy stocks look like a no-brainer long-term investment right now. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), each trading around $30 per share, are two top options for those with around $1,000 to invest these days. Brookfield Renewable is a leading global producer of renewable energy. It operates hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and energy storage facilities in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It currently has 34 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity, enough to power over 25 million homes. It sells this power to utilities and large corporate buyers under long-term, fixed-rate power purchase agreements. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
