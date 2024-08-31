|
31.08.2024 22:15:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest. Steadily investing even modest amounts of money and distributing that capital across various stocks through thick and thin in the market can help you compound your returns with time. It's important to understand the business behind any stock you buy.While the recent market volatility is making some investors fearful of putting cash to work, if you have a more modest amount, like $200, you can still gain exposure to businesses you want in your portfolio without putting your financial health on the line.Long-term investors can find opportunities to put cash into quality businesses in any environment: bull market, bear market, or anywhere in between. However, you should never invest the money you intend to take out soon in order to fund essential expenses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!