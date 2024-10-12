|
12.10.2024 11:55:00
2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Bull and bear markets come and go, and along with them come short-term investment opportunities. However, investors with a long-term buy-and-hold perspective can find opportunities in any market environment. And those opportunities don't always require a lot of available cash to tap into.Even with a more modest stash of cash -- say $500 -- to invest, you can find plenty of companies to put some or all of that amount into to benefit. All it takes is making the right choices. If you've got $500 and want to add to your portfolio this month, here are two no-brainer stocks to consider.Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) stock is trading up by nearly 100% so far in 2024 and about 180% from one year ago. That's a notable run-up for a telemedicine stock that went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) only a few years ago. Many stocks that held initial public offerings during the pandemic (especially SPACs) have crashed notably since then.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!