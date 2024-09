2 No-Brainer Large-Cap Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

While a full-fledged, prolonged stock market correction could impact shares across a range of industries, investors with capital on hand can find that these periods present fortuitous opportunities to put cash to work. If you have the risk appetite to invest right now , there are plenty of tried-and-true businesses that have stood the test of time and can do so in a long-term investor's portfolio.Large-cap stocks, which generally include companies with a market value at or above $10 billion, are often household names or other established businesses that can provide more stable investment opportunities. If you have $500 to invest right now , here are two great businesses to consider for your basket of stocks.Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is one of the top pharmaceutical entities in the country, with a balance sheet and diversified lineup of products to prove it. The company has dealt with the inevitable cyclicality that many big pharma companies face in recent years, which is the loss of patent exclusivity on top-selling drugs.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool