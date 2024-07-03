|
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000
Buying shares of growing companies is one of the best ways to grow your money. The stock market has its down years, as investors were reminded of in 2022, but over many decades, companies that consistently grow can produce compounding returns that multiply a small sum into a sizable amount of money.Assuming you have some extra cash you don't need for paying bills or reducing debt, here are two outstanding growth stocks you can buy with less than $1,000.The semiconductor industry is a ripe field to look at for growth stocks. Every decade has seen new electronic devices that drive more demand for processors. But the increasing investment in large data centers to train artificial intelligence (AI) models will drive record revenue for leading chipmakers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
