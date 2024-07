2 Reasons to Buy Marvell Technology Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) could see demand for its semiconductor solutions explode over the next few years. Marvell's products are used in a wide range of goods, from game consoles and printers to enterprise workstations and artificial intelligence (AI) servers. But data center, including AI-related products, is its largest business, totaling 40% of its revenue last year.The growth in AI infrastructure spending could significantly benefit Marvell's revenue growth and stock performance over the next year.The risk for investors is buying the stock before a cyclical downswing in demand, which is common for the semiconductor industry. However, the industry has experienced a lot of growth over the last 40 years, so buying shares of leading companies as they emerge from a downswing can be to your advantage.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool