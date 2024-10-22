|
22.10.2024 10:04:00
2 Stock-Split Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Up 650% and 1,030% in 2 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
OpenAI introduced its conversational intelligence application ChatGPT in November 2022. Since then, artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the hottest investment themes on Wall Street, and AI stocks Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been the best-performing members of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).Specifically, Supermicro and Nvidia saw their shares surge 650% and 1,030%, respectively, over the last two years as unprecedented demand for AI infrastructure led to phenomenal financial results. Consequently, both companies reset their soaring share prices earlier this year by completing 10-for-1 stock splits.However, businesses are still in the early stages of building out their AI infrastructure, and Wall Street believes continued investments in supercomputing chips and servers will drive shares of Supermicro and Nvidia higher over the next 12 months. Here are price targets provided by The Wall Street Journal:
