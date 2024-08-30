|
30.08.2024 09:15:00
2 Stocks Down 48% and 13% to Buy Right Now
Bouncing back from its slide in the beginning of August, the S&P 500 is now up more than 17% since the start of the year.However, some stocks have failed to keep pace. SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) and Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) have plunged 48% and 13%, respectively. Smart investors know, though, that simply because the market has soured on a stock doesn't mean that it's unwise to pick up shares. In fact, it's times like these that present stellar opportunities for growth.Let's see how two Fool.com contributors present the bull arguments for precious metals stock SSR Mining and industrial metals manufacturer Hexcel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!