22.10.2024 02:08:00
2 Supercharged Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Investors love passive income. We can use it to pay our bills, fund our vacations, or donate to worthy causes. And if we can earn enough money from our investments to cover all our expenses -- without having to sacrifice too much of our limited time and energy to earn it -- then we truly are free.Here are two passive income-producing dividend stocks that can help you advance your own journey toward financial independence.Roughly 40% of the natural gas produced in the U.S. moves through Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) vast pipeline network. With the artificial intelligence (AI) boom set to create voracious demand for more electricity, the energy titan's critical infrastructure is about to become even more valuable.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
