2 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding 3% or More to Buy Without Hesitation Right Now

Dividend stocks can offer a fantastic way to magnify your returns with time and offer additional cash to reinvest or keep on the sidelines as savings. Not all dividend stocks are alike, and it's important to consider various elements of the underlying business to make sure the company aligns with your overall portfolio objectives.The best dividend stocks have a history of paying and raising dividends, and strong businesses that can uphold these payouts. Here are two top dividend stocks to consider for your portfolio right now .AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) was created as a spin-off of healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories over a decade ago. This means that the company garnered its parent company's dividend history, which spans 52 years and counting of consecutive dividend increases. The stock yields around 3.1% based on current share prices, with an annual dividend of approximately $6.20. Over the trailing five-year period alone, AbbVie's dividend has risen in the ballpark of 45%.