2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Growth-oriented investors have experienced a bit of a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. Many companies in the "growth stock" category were struggling just two years ago, but in the bull market we are now experiencing, they're delivering very different results. However, investors should look beyond the near term and seek out stocks that can perform well over the long run, whether or not they are currently keeping pace with the broader market.For those who have $1,000 to put to work in the market now, I recommend considering Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM). Here's why.E-commerce giant Shopify hasn't performed well this year. The company's shares are down by 15% and are changing hands for just under $64 apiece.