2 Top Pelosi Stocks to Buy in June

Nancy Pelosi is best known for her political chops. After all, Pelosi served as speaker of the House for eight years and was minority leader for another eight years.She's been a fixture of American politics for more than a generation, serving in Congress since 1987, and she was the first female speaker in U.S. history.However, Pelosi and her husband Paul have also had a lot of success on the stock market, and they now have a net worth of roughly $250 million. Thanks to the STOCK Act, which requires members of Congress to report their stock trades, it's known what stocks the Pelosis have in their portfolio, and a number of them have been big winners.