2 Top Stocks on My Watch List Right Now

The stock market has pulled back from its all-time highs, and there are some interesting opportunities for long-term investors. In this video, Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discusses why Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR) is on his radar, while I talk about why Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) has climbed to the top of my watch list.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 12, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 13, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool