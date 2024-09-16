2Xideas Appoints Northern Trust for Integrated Trading Solutions

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) is pleased to announce that its current partnership with 2Xideas AG (2Xideas) is expanding to include Integrated Trading Solutions (ITS).

The Switzerland-based investment firm with approximately US$2bn in assets under management (Source: 2Xideas as of 30 June 2024) first appointed Northern Trust in 2022, as the firm’s fund accounting, financial reporting, transfer agency, custody, and depositary services provider.

Founded in 2013, 2Xideas is an independent, partner-owned investment firm focused on liquid mid-cap stocks, employing a single, team-based investment process, supported by its proprietary Analysis and Collaboration Engine (ACE) platform. Currently, the firm manages four funds and several managed accounts, which will now be exclusively serviced by Northern Trust’s outsourced trading capability.

"After first establishing a relationship with Northern Trust in 2022, we began searching for a solution that would streamline our trading processes, allowing us to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Roger Meister, 2Xideas CEO. "By extending our existing relationship with Northern Trust and leveraging their ITS offering, we’re able to unlock access to Northern Trust's substantial liquidity and scale, which allows us to drive growth while exceeding our clients’ expectations.”

"We are excited to have 2XIdeas join our ITS platform and are well placed to assist the firm in its endeavor to generate alpha for its underlying clients,” said Amy Thorne, Head of Integrated Trading Solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "Northern Trust’s robust, conflict-free, agency operating model allows for cost-contained growth while improving business resiliency and control. Our award-winning outsourced trading desk has an exemplary record of execution outperformance, and we look forward to supporting 2Xideas at both firm and fund level”.

Northern Trust’s ITS combines worldwide agency-only trading expertise in equities, fixed income and exchange traded derivatives across global markets, coverage from multiple trading locations, access to high-quality liquidity and a fully integrated middle and back-office service. ITS helps asset owners and asset managers to meaningfully lower costs, reduce risk, manage regulatory compliance and enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

ITS is offered through Institutional Brokerage, a part of Northern Trust Banking & Markets which also provides foreign exchange, securities lending and transition management services.

About Northern Trust Banking & Markets

Northern Trust Banking & Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

For legal and regulatory information about our offices and legal entities, visit northerntrust.com/disclosures.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.6 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About 2Xideas AG

2Xideas is an independent, partner-owned investment firm founded in 2013. Our mission is to identify and invest in high-quality companies early, when they are still mid caps, and then profit from their growth and value creation over the long term. We look for investment "ideas" with "2X" return potential over 5 to 7 years. 2Xideas combines fundamental research expertise, advanced data science, and collective team intelligence to make investment decisions. We are authorized and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA as a manager of collective assets.

