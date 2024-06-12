|
12.06.2024 17:11:00
3 AI Stocks That Have Turned $25,000 Into $1 Million in 15 Years
It has been 15 years since the Great Recession ended. The markets have been fairly bullish since then, and investing in tech stocks over the years, especially those focused on artificial intelligence (AI), has proven to be an excellent move. Back then, it would have been difficult to predict the future of AI, but if you invested in some promising tech companies, you would be up big today. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) have all been phenomenal investments during that time.Here's how much a $25,000 investment back at the end of the Great Recession in these three high-powered tech stocks would be worth right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!