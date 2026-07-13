Leading Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QK10 / ISIN: KYG5410P1000
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13.07.2026 02:38:00
3 Dividend Stocks Leading 2026's Rotation Into Value
The first half of 2026 belonged to artificial intelligence. The second half, so far, has belonged to almost everything else.In the opening stretch of July, technology has been the market's worst-performing sector. Meanwhile, cash has flowed into the corners investors ignored all year: energy, financials, healthcare, and consumer staples. A soft June jobs report, which showed the economy adding just 57,000 jobs, cooled bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike and gave the rotation a further push.For income investors, I think a rotation into defensive, dividend-paying stocks is worth a closer look. Three names in particular stand out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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