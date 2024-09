3 Growth Stocks Down 35% to 65% to Buy Right Now

There are usually reasons to explain drops in growth stocks. Investors often have a laundry list of reasons they've lost faith in an up-and-coming business, and it's common for these reasons to be strongly grounded in reality.That said, investors are also prone to overreacting by not thinking about the long term, putting quality growth stocks such as Kura Sushi (NASDAQ: KRUS), Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR), and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) on sale. These stocks are down between 35% and 65% from their respective 52-week highs, as of this writing.There are legitimate reasons for the drops. But there's still reason to believe the long term will be bright for this trio, as I'll explain.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool